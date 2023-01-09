“My Goal Celebration Vs Inter Milan Was That Of A Child”

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani feels that his exuberant goal celebration in the aftermath of his team’s late equalizer against Inter on Saturday was a reflection of the fact that he had been waiting for a moment like that since childhood.

Speaking to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInterNewsthe Brianzoli executive explained that he meant no disrespect to the Nerazzurri with his celebrations, but that it was the kind of moment he never imagined he would see.

Galliani made no effort to hide his joy when Monza’s equalizer went in during stoppage time of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Inter.

The happiness was understandable given the significance of taking a point off of one of Italy’s elite Clubs from the perspective of a team experiencing their first season in Serie A.

This could have led to some suggestion that getting one over on the Nerazzurri in particular meant something more to Galliani, who has a long suggestion with their city rivals AC Milan.

As the Monza CEO explained, however, “My Celebration was that of a child, who seventy years ago went to the stadium with his mother to watch Monza.”

“When that child’s team finally reaches Serie A 110 years after its founding, and then manages an equalizer against Inter in the 92nd minute, it’s only natural that he goes crazy with joy,” he continued.

“But I want to make it very clear, all my crazy shouts meant nothing against Inter,” Gallani added.

“I have always cultivated an excellent relationship with Marotta, Ausilio, and Baccin,” he said.

“In only 2017, Monza’s derbies were against Renate, and now we host Inter in front of 14,000 spectators,” he said.

“It was unthinkably when we bought the club,” Galliani noted, “in the beginning there were only two hundred fans coming out to see it.”

“When we Drew on Saturday I was dreaming, I could hardly believe it.”