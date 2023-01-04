‘My Foot Print Was There’: Greg Norman Explained How His Golfing Legacy Helped His Business To Stoutly Take Down ‘Economic Downturn’ In A Candid Conversation Once

Success as a sportsman is not just defined by your accomplishments and wins. More often than not, it is also dependent on how the athlete chooses to spend his time after his sport. Many Sportsmen have successful sports careers and then fade away into obscurity, while others go on to make a name for themselves outside the game too. Greg Norman fell into the latter category. He once even revealed the success behind his huge business empire.

Norman turned pro in 1976 and has since gone on to win 20 times on the PGA Tour. Despite his two major championships, ‘the shark’ is considered to have had the potential to do far better in the sport. Fortunately, his career thereafter was far more fruitful.

Greg Norman used his global golf influence to his advantage

As per MarketWatch in 2017, Greg Norman opened up about his business acumen. Norman realized that the only way he could avoid the drawbacks that the golf industry faced in America was to diversify his company.

For that, the shark used his vast golf influence. They said “Because I played golf consistently for 25 to 30 years, globally, my footprint was there.” Norman had used the name that he had earned for himself through the sport to smartly hedge the potential losses his company faced. “I was consciously making sure that, hedging against an economic downturn,” they explained.

Oct 30, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Greg Norman the LIV Golf CEO watches during the final round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If the economy in America was low, Norman had the Asian and Australian markets to fall back on. And conversely, they stated, “If there was a recession somewhere in Asia, America would pick up.” The businessman was proud of his diversification. They claimed, “I had the flexibility and the foresight to diversify myself enough by Positioning myself on a global front.”

What does Norman’s business Empire consist of?

Norman has certainly had a far more successful career as a businessman than as a golfer. His domain name, shark.com, lists the various sectors the ex-golf pro’s business empire deals with. Norman appears to have set himself up for an incredibly diverse career in the golf industry, from designing golf courses to dabbling in golf technology and designing golf apparel.

Norman also has his own wine company and restaurant. To add to that, he also has an elite interior design company and a real estate development company in his portfolio, which only adds to his reach in the real estate sector. The shark is now also the CEO of LIV Golf, the Rival league to the PGA Tour.

Do you think his business skills and smarts can help him scale LIV Golf too? And can he add this to his already successful business empire? Let us know in the comments below.