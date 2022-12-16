My Favorite Study Spots are Campus

With Finals season coming up, studying has taken the front seat in our car of priorities. But studying can be draining for so many reasons – the material you’re going over can be confusing, writing can be tiring, and looking at a computer screen all day can be exhausting. So Let’s make studying more fun! Here are some of my favorite spots to study on Bentley’s campus!

The Bubble

The Bubble is probably the most well-known study spot on campus because it is designed for students to study in. Located on the top floor of the Stu past the Business Center, the Bubble has a long table full of seats, plus high top tables and study rooms. There are Outlets all over the place and just this semester they added a Charging station in case your phone dies while you’re hard at work. What I like about the Bubble is you’re surrounded by others who are grinding as well, but you can still hear the hustle and bustle of the Student Center in the background. Plus, I love running into a friend who’s passing through whenever I’m there!

The Library

The library is an obvious place to study on campus. Equipped with research assistants, the Writing Center, and the IT Help Desk, the library has anything you’d possibly need while studying. What I like most about the library is the range of seating options they have. They have corrals with dividers for privacy if you really want to get in the zone. They also have new single-seater booths that are a bit more comfortable but still keep you tucked away from distractions. The library also has regular tables if you need some space to spread out your things, and study rooms if you want to use a monitor or work with a group. Finally, the library even has the Silent Zone – an area dedicated to those who want to study in complete silence so they can really get their focus on. An added bonus of the library is that it’s connected to Einstein’s Bros Bagels – the perfect place to grab a quick study snack!

The Greenspace

If you want to get some fresh air while you study, the Greenspace is the perfect spot! On a nice day, you can lay out a blanket and catch a tan while working away. This year they also added some nice lawn chairs which you can snag and sit in while typing away on your laptop. I like studying on the Greenspace because you’ll always run into a friend, or people-watch students who are playing Spikeball or frisbee in the nice weather.

Lacava

Lacava is also a go-to spot for studying. Whether you’re a Booth or table person, Lacava is a great place to sit by yourself or with friends and get stuff done. The booths are equipped with Outlets near the floor and they even have some study rooms off to the side! Lacava also has tables outside if you want some fresh air, and you get a beautiful view of our library!

Where do you like to study on campus?