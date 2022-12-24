My day on the course with TaylorMade and Hannah Cook

Barstool’s Hannah Cook (L) and GOLF.com’s Claire Rogers. Tiffany Lynch

I’ve met a lot of women in the golf space, but I haven’t gotten the chance to collaborate with any is a project until this month. When the opportunity to work with Hannah Cook on a video presented itself, I was ecstatic.

For the few of you who aren’t familiar with Hannah, she makes golf content with Barstool Sports. Her Instagram page, Amateur Hour, has all the golf videos you could want: play a hole with Hannah, get ready with her for a day on the course, swing videos and more. Look at her swing and you’d think she’s been playing her whole life.

You’d be mistaken.

Two years ago, she went to TopGolf with friends to hit balls for the first time; she was a natural (must be nice!). From there, she made it her goal to get good. She ended up getting really good. Now, she’s making a career out of it.

Hannah and I met up at Banyan Cay Resort in West Palm Beach, Fla. to try out TaylorMade’s Kalea Premier line. We immediately hit it off. She’s well-spoken, funny and as kind as they come. We even ended up getting breakfast and later on dinner after the shoot. On the course, I got to pick Hannah’s brain on a number of things as she played at Banyan Cay.

Her favorite LPGA Tour player? Nelly Korda. Her favorite TaylorMade athletes? Charley Hull and Collin Morikawa. Her favorite course? Gamble Sands.

When I asked Hannah what she’d say to a woman who might be intimidated when heading to the golf course, her response was perfect.

“You deserve to be on the course just as much as men do,” she said. “I think there’s a large stigma around the fact that women feel like they don’t deserve to be here because there’s not many of them. If you enjoy doing something, you should follow your dreams and your passion.”

Armed with our new TaylorMade Kalea sets, we had a great time out on the course — and the Clubs were perfect for Golfers like us. Unlike many Women’s lines, they aren’t pink and frilly. They’re as sleek as they come: navy and silver with a bag that comes in three colors. And with Lightweight Clubs throughout the bag, high launch Angles and forgiving clubheads, they helped keep our scores in a respectable place all day long.

Check out our video recapping the day below.