“My concern 15 years ago was Everybody’s going to be 6’9″ like Magic Johnson at the point guard” – Larry Bird on how small guys dominate in modern NBA – Basketball Network

Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson and old State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

When LeBron James arrived as a 6-foot-9 point forward, Larry Bird thought a new era was coming. An era he was very familiar with, having clashed with another 6-foot-9 floor general in Magic Johnson back in the day. But as it turned out, an array of small guys found a platform for their skills in the NBA, and Bird loves how they fearlessly compete with the bigs.

