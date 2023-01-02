My Commitment to UNC is Bigger Than Basketball

(Photos from Brown family and Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina. Graphic by Michelle Hillison/Inside Carolina)

July 22, 2020. A regular summer day in my Hometown of Aurora, Illinois. There was no summer basketball because of the Pandemic and, honestly, not a ton to do. But it was the start of my journey from a freshman basketball player just happy to be on the court to where I am today, sitting down and writing these words.

I received my first Scholarship offer from Western Illinois and Assistant Coach Nick Irvin. His late father, Mac Irvin, is Chicago basketball royalty and founded Mac Irvin Fire, one of the most well-known AAU programs in the country. To be honest, I didn’t really understand the magnitude of getting the offer. I knew it was kind of high praise for my potential and I was grateful and excited. But I didn’t realize how much of an inflection point it would be.

I can’t thank Coach Irvin enough because the offer literally changed my life. It lit a fire under me to 100-percent commit to basketball and see where it could take me. From then on, I had a hunger to improve and a thirst to be great. I’d gotten a taste of the process, and I wanted more offers, bigger offers, blue blood offers.

The only way to do that, though, was work. And sacrifice. And work some more.

So, with the help of my parents — Marcia and Courtney Brown — I developed a plan. I started working with Trainers across the Chicago area. I gave up weekends and any non-academic time I had to get better.

I enrolled at St. Rita in Chicago. The commute was long and my days were too, but I knew playing for Roshawn and Rashay Russell — Brothers who are also Chicago basketball royalty — would help me achieve my goals. It was them, during that Pandemic summer, who got the ball rolling by calling college coaches and imploring them to recruit me.

But at first I wondered if I made a mistake in transferring to St. Rita. That first semester I was really like “what’s the point in being all the way out here?” Although once I started accepting my reality and getting to know the school a little better, things changed. I think the dedication my coaches and teammates have towards me is really important. My coaches work hard to put us in a winning position at all times, and I appreciate that. They make it a loving place for everyone who goes there. Plus, they love winning like me so it’s a natural fit.

As the plan came together and I improved as a player, the things I wanted started to arrive — more offers, bigger offers, blue blood offers. I even got invitations to attend USA Basketball Mini-Camps in Colorado Springs, thanks to the efforts of the coaches and players at Mac Irvin Fire, as well as St. Rita.

I performed well at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this past summer under the tutelage of Coach Ty Slaughter and some amazing teammates.

I was Blessed to pick up offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Harvard, Howard (my dad’s alma mater), Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Marquette, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Providence, Siena, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Western Illinois, and Wisconsin.

With a chance to play at any of these great schools, my family and I developed criteria by which to judge and whittle down my school list. And while playing at the highest level was important to me, it certainly wasn’t the only thing. The personality of the coaching staff, their ability to develop me as a player and a person, how they treat their players, academics, and overall feel are the things I was looking for. After all, my parents have always told me, “one day the ball stops bouncing.” Having a solid foundation, and a degree from a great school, addresses that.

Meeting coaches, their families, and their players has been one of the most fun experiences of my life. There are so many memories from my visits and conversations with fans that I’ll cherish. But it’s time to focus on one school and that’s why I’m committing to the University of North Carolina and Coach Hubert Davis. I’m excited. I’m thrilled. I’m over the moon. I’m pumped to enter the year 2023 as a Tar Heel.

You’re probably wondering: why North Carolina? It’s honestly not that complicated — at UNC everything was bigger than basketball.

My affection for the program kind of started the first time I had a conversation with Coach Davis back at the USA Training Camp in June. From the moment we got on the phone, he just gave the vibes of being a real genuine person. But you know in recruiting everybody kind of puts their best foot forward. Sometimes it can be hard to know with coaches if this was the ‘you’ they wanted me to see or the real ‘you.’

In another conversation we had a few weeks later following the NBPA Top 100 Camp, Coach Davis offered me a scholarship. He didn’t just stop there though, during our call he was giving me little things and tips to help me with my game. It was like he was coaching me already. That made an impression — he showed that he really cared and he didn’t even know me that well, and had no idea if I’d eventually end up playing for him. He was just trying to help a young player improve.

My relationship with Coach Sean May is pretty similar. We talk a lot and our basketball conversations are about how I played in a certain game, what I can do to counter the defense, or how I can avoid certain situations. They’re genuine and intentional people and I love that about them.

North Carolina is a beautiful place, and when I took my official visit I was blown away by the Smith Center. In an interview, my dad called it “basketball heaven” and he wasn’t wrong. You walk in the building and look up at the banners, see all the history of UNC basketball, and it honestly tugs at you. It kind of invites you to be a part of it. And I know they talk about it a lot, but it really does feel like a family. There were former players there during the visit, players’ parents, friends, spouses, and everyone.

When I interacted with the team, especially Jalen, Seth, T-Nick, and Will, they embraced me and said “we got you.” It was like a family reunion and I didn’t even know those guys like that. We were able to bond and connect, and have continued to do so during the recruiting process. It’s just crazy how close I was able to get with everyone in a short amount of time.

The other question you probably have is: why now? One of the biggest things my parents wanted me to do before making a decision was to watch, in live action, the Coach of every school I was considering. And I love watching Coach Davis. He fiercely defends his players and he’s constantly uplifting the team. He motivates without breaking guys down and cursing — it’s the little things and I think his coaching style really fits me as a player. He’ll be able to help me maximize my potential and my game.

His relationship with his players is bigger than basketball, he’s like a mentor to them. And I want to be a part of that.

A lot of people have these sayings about the beginning of a new year, like “new year, new me.” Me and my family thought the calendar turning from 2022 to 2023 would be the perfect time to commit.

I’m grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way on my basketball journey thus far. I’m grateful for all the schools that have believed in me. I’m grateful for my parents — and all their sacrifices and words of wisdom.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to play at North Carolina. I’m grateful for the chance to turn dreams into reality. I’m Grateful to be a Tar Heel.