“My Coffee Isn’t as Hot as LeBron James”: NBA Fans Left in a Frenzy After the Lakers Superstar Flexes Unreal Physique in Latest Ad
LeBron James is undoubtedly a dominant player in the league, even at 37. He knows how to wield his skills and adapt his game to his advantage. His sustained commitment to keeping his physique in top condition has certainly helped him in many ways. James is a player who understands that what he does off the court helps fuel his activity on the court.
The Los Angeles Lakers great is entering his 20th year in the league. James told Reporters in 2021 that he is aware that when it was time to retire, his body would tell him. His dedication to keeping his body sound is definitely a good inspiration for his fans.
In his ad with Tonal, which facilitates a home gym setup, fans got entertained by his chiseled body. James was seen to be getting in the zone with the gym machines. He was lifting, pulling, and pressing with weights. He was doing all the workouts with paced breaths but a smile on his face.
Fans go gaga over LeBron James
The fans associated the Tonal brand with ‘The King’s name and there were many comments that labeled it ‘LeTonal’. Many others were tweeting about the four-time champion’s body. Fans around the world reached a feverish frenzy, having seen LeBron in such good shape.
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
My coffee isn’t as hot as LeBron James in that Tonal commercial tho. Oh my. 🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Lucky Lou (@LouBonomi) January 24, 2022
LeBron James in the tonal commercial. that’s it, that’s the tweet
— 444 (@g0ldenvibration) May 5, 2022
The new Lebron James Tonal commercial REALLY does it for me…
— Kris (@krimssol) October 27, 2021
okay who was gonna tell me lebron james is hot? this tonal commercial… 👀
— marie Annette 🔮 (@marieannetter) May 5, 2022
It was said that even when he was a rookie, James’ Athletic body was compared to an NBA veteran. It is no surprise that he invested so much to ensure his body gets stronger. A range of activities from the discipline of eating well, to wearing compression tights, and to being one of the first players to try a cryo-chamber, was proof of how obsessed he was with taking care of his body.
Mike Miller, another NBA Veteran once said that James’ investment in his health and fitness, has allowed him to make more money. Kevin Durant shared that James’ connection with building his body was like a religious commitment.
Longevity is one thing. Consistently performing is another. Both put together, is a Lethal combination few can boast to have.
How much longer do you think we will see LeBron James at his Peak in the NBA? Let us know in the comments below.