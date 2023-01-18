My City – Winners of Literary Festival (KLF) Book Awards 2022 announced





Photo: Kalinga Literary Festival/Facebook

KATHMANDU, Jan 18: Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has announced KLF Book Awards 2022 in various categories.

The Writers who have won the award include; KLF Non-fiction Book Award 2022: English -Sanjeev Sanyal’s-Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won its Freedom (HarperCollins),Akshaya Mukul’s- Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya (Penguin), Hindi- Kailash Satyarthi’s – Tum Pehle Kyon Nahi Aaye –(Rajakamal Prakasahn Samuh), Akhilesh’s- AKS –(Setu Prakashan Samuh). KLF Fiction Book Award 2022: English-Navtej Sarna’s Crimson Spring (Aleph Book Company), Hindi-Pravin Kumar’s Amar Desva (Radhakrishna Prakashan/ Rajakamal Prakashan Samuh). KLF Poetry Book Award 2022: English-Ranjit Hoskote’s – Hunchprose (Penguin), Hindi-Pankaj Chaturvedi’s-Aakash Mein Ardhachandra(Rukh Prakashan), KLF Business Book Award 2022: -Piyush Pandey’s Open House (Penguin),KLF First Book Award 2022: -Farah Bashir’s – Rumors of Spring (HarperCollins), Sumit Sharma Sameer’s Wake Up Ali…Wake Up Now (Fiction, Vitasta) and Pradeep Baishakh Faces of Inequality : Stories of the poor and underprivileged from India’s grassroots- (Notion Press).

Similarly, the Writers in the category KLF Women/Dalit/Tribal/Minorities Literature Award 2021-22 is Machhliyan Gayengi Ek Din Pandumgeet- Poonam Vasam (Vani Prakashan). KLF Children Book Award 2022 is announced to Zarin Virji’s – Gopal’s Gully (Penguin) .KLF Lifestyle/Biography/Environment & Emerging Trend Book Award is announced to be won byBimal Prasad & Sujata Prasad’s, The Dream of Revolution: A Biography of Jayaprakash Narayan (Penguin),Hindol Sengupta’s Sing, Dance and Pray: The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada Founder-Acharya of ISKCON (Penguin), Satyajit Ray Miscellany: On Life, Cinema, People & Much More (Penguin), Abhay K- The Book of Bihari Literature-Edited- (HarperCollins) and Rama Shanker Singh – Nadi Putra- ( Setu Prakashan Samuh). Likewise, KLF Book in Translation Award 2022 is announced to JADUNAMA: Javed Akhtar’s Journey (English) by Arvind Mandloi Translated by Dr. Rakhshanda Jalil- (Amaryllis; Manjul) and The Bride: The Maithili Classic Kanyadan By Harimohan Jha Translated by Lalit Kumar ( HarperCollins).

Moreover, KLF Bhasha Book Award 2022 winners in different languages ​​are- Nepali: Ranjana Niraula- Anubhuti Ko Awataran – Kathmandu- Nepal (Shikha Books), Maithili: Mahendra Malangia’s- Dak, Ghagh aa Bhaddari (Malangia Arts), New Delhi, Kannada: Srinivasa Murthy NS’s Shilpakala Devaaalayakke Daari – Kamla Enteprises, Bangalore, Odia: KamlaKant Mohapatra’s- Bou Hajila O Milia- 4Corners, Bhubneshwar and Malayalam: KR Meera- Qabar.

The Winner will be felicitated and awarded during the annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) which is scheduled to be held on February 24-26, 2023 at Swosti Premium Hotel, Bhubaneswar. Similarly, acclaimed writers and their books will be showcased during the event.