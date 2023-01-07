‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ screenwriter Hanif Kureishi suffers fall, may not walk or write again

British playwright and screenwriter, Hanif Kureishi, who rose to fame with his 1985 screenplay My Beautiful Laundrettea tale of a gay Pakistani man growing up in Thatcherite London, suffered a fall on December 26 in Rome which has left him unable to use his limbs, according to a tweet today.

“I have sensation and some movement in all my limbs, and I will begin Physio and Rehabilitation as soon as possible,” he tweeted from the hospital today. “At the moment, it is unclear whether I will ever be able to walk again, or whether I’ll ever be able to hold a pen…”

Dear followers, I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall. — Hanif Kureishi (@Hanifkureishi) January 6, 2023

Kureishi’s his wife, Isabella d’Amico, was with him when he fell. He has asked his followers for any voice-assisted devices that may allow him “to watch, write and begin work again, and continue some kind of half life.”

Kureishi is a Giant of postcolonial literature and a sharp critic of the Legacy of the Empire. Among other works, he authored The Buddha of Suburbia (1990) which was adapted into a BBC drama series scored by David Bowie. Kureishi was born in London to an English mother and Indian father who left for Pakistan after the Partition.

