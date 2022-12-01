‘My baby scored’: Mother cheers Sam Adekugbe’s part in World Cup goal

While it was officially credited as an own goal on the Moroccan side, in his mom’s eyes, it was all Sam

Canada’s Sam Adekugbe looks on as his shot deflects off a defender’s foot into the Morocco net during Thursday’s FIFA World Cup match. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Officially, it was an own goal, credited to a Moroccan defender’s misplaced foot.

But in the eyes of his mother, and many Calgarians, it was all Sam Adekugbe.

My baby scored at the World Cup,” proud mother Dee Adekugbe tweeted alongside a string of crying-laughing emojis, seemingly the second the ball crossed the goal line at Qatar’s Al Thumama Stadium.

Sam, Calgary’s Lone representative on the Canadian 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, made his first start in the tournament Thursday against Morocco after being subbed in late in both previous matches against Belgium and Croatia.

The switch paid off when Sam bolted up the left flank in the 40th minute of Canada’s final World Cup tilt, shrugging off an approaching defender before sending the ball towards the net. The ball deflected off of Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd and past the goaltender for Canada’s second-ever World Cup goal.

Ultimately, it took us a while to get into the game but I’m proud of the boys. We stood up, we rose,” the left-back told TSN after the 2-1 loss to Morocco. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result but there’s lots to build off of.”

The marker, unfortunately credited to Aguerd, wasn’t enough to give the already-eliminated Canadian side a point, finishing with three losses in the group stage — the same result it saw the last time it appeared in the tournament 36 years ago.

Still, it certainly inspired some love from Sam’s Hometown soccer community and beyond.

Calgarians Tasos Doganis, Craig MacTavish and Mitchell Randall in Qatar to support Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Tasos Doganis

Calgarian Tasos Doganis went to each of Canada’s three matches in Qatar, as a member of the group of devoted Canadian soccer supporters, The Voyageurs. They said Sam’s goal — alongside Edmontonian Alphonso Davies’s marker during Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Croatia — is a huge boost for soccer in Alberta and across the country.

“We saw two goals and they were both from Albertans which was great. We saw Sam score. We saw Alfonso score,” said Doganis.

“It was amazing. Like one Calgarian on the team and he scores? It’s absolutely unbelievable.”

Or, as former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi so eloquently put it: “SAAAAAAAAMMMMM!”

Thinking of your momma (Dee Adekugbe)!” he tweeted after the goal.

Sam’s energetic mother Dee has garnered international attention of late for her exuberant reaction to her son’s first cap on soccer’s biggest stage when he was subbed in for the final 16 minutes of Canada’s tightly contested 1-0 loss against Belgium last week.

“My son is in the World Cup! My son is in the World Cup!” she repeats, jumping in circles.

But until Thursday, she hadn’t actually been able to watch the games in person. A month before Canada lined up for its first World Cup match in more than three decades, Dee’s father — Sam’s grandfather — passed away in Nigeria on Oct. 23.

Missed part of the world cup to Bury my dad,” she tweeted on Nov. 29. “My dad missed the entire world cup.”

She spent much of the tournament in Nigeria with her family, helping to plan her father’s funeral and catching her son’s games on television. But she still managed to make it to Qatar the night before his most important international showing to date and the historic goal he made happen.

Sam said the 2022 Squad has left a Legacy for young soccer players to look up to; one that poises the Canadians for success heading towards the 2026 World Cup, set to take place partially on home turf.

We’re on the way to a better place and we just ask that everyone comes with us,” he told TSN. “With the experiences we’ve faced in this World Cup it can only make us better.”

