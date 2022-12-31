‘My art could be my voice’: the Odyssey of Asia Long | Local

In an artist’s space in Orr Street Studios, a painting hangs of a young, Black man. He is shirtless and muscular, and out of his chest a large heart overflows with flowers of different shapes and colors. His body is relaxed. His face, tilted up and with closed eyes, looks as if it’s being touched by a breeze.

Something about this man seems utterly unbothered, as if dreaming and not in any particular hurry to wake up.

Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button