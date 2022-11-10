MW WOMEN?S VOLLEYBALL CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF TITLE IX

Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 sports season, female student-athletes from across the league created the hashtag #MakingHerMark. The hashtag promotes the Unity of Mountain West female student-athletes and their influence in college athletics. In Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the Mountain West is continuing its #MakingHerMark initiative with a Trailblazer Spotlight Series and promotional t-shirt campaign.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, MW female student-athletes wore EMPOWER t-shirts to showcase the excitement, resilience, and overall impact of Mountain West Women’s sports.

This year, the t-shirt campaign continues with the slogan IM POSSIBLE. All 11 MW Women’s volleyball programs will wear the 50th Anniversary of Title IX IM POSSIBLE t-shirt as a part of a league-wide collaboration during warm-ups of matches taking place the week of Nov. 7-12.

The t-shirt commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Landmark federal law signed in 1972 prohibiting gender discrimination in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. The message behind the t-shirt is to showcase Women’s impact on college athletics over the last 50 years. IM POSSIBLE is a tribute to the strength, courage, and perseverance every woman has within themselves. Anything is possible when you put your heart, mind, and soul into achieving your best self.

At the 2023 MW Women?s Volleyball Championship, the #MakingHerMark Trailblazers Spotlight Series will continue with a feature on former Colorado State volleyball All-American Anglea Knopf.

“As college athletics celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, it’s important to recognize its impact, progress, and continual push forward, while also understanding the ongoing challenges, current needs and work that remains to ensure a successful future,” said MW Senior Associate Commissioner Caroline Henry.