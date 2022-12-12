MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week – Dec. 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico senior forward Shaiquel McGruder has earned Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Wyoming’s Malene Pedersen was tabbed Freshman of the Week.

This is the second career Weekly Honor for McGruder and the first for Pedersen.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SHAIQUEL MCGRUDER, NEW MEXICO

Senior, Forward, Trotwood, Ohio / Trotwood-Madison HS

Averaged 19.5 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and three steals, while shooting 83.3% from the field on the week.

Against Abilene Christian, recorded game-highs in points (23), rebounds (13), steals (4), and blocks. (5)

Posted 16 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Led the Lobos to a 2-0 week in non-conference play.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

MALENE PEDERSEN, WYOMING

Guard, Aabyhoj, Denmark / Kansas State