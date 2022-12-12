MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week – Dec. 12
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico senior forward Shaiquel McGruder has earned Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Wyoming’s Malene Pedersen was tabbed Freshman of the Week.
This is the second career Weekly Honor for McGruder and the first for Pedersen.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
SHAIQUEL MCGRUDER, NEW MEXICO
Senior, Forward, Trotwood, Ohio / Trotwood-Madison HS
- Averaged 19.5 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and three steals, while shooting 83.3% from the field on the week.
- Against Abilene Christian, recorded game-highs in points (23), rebounds (13), steals (4), and blocks. (5)
- Posted 16 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block against the New Mexico State Aggies.
- Led the Lobos to a 2-0 week in non-conference play.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
MALENE PEDERSEN, WYOMING
Guard, Aabyhoj, Denmark / Kansas State
- Scored a career-high of 20 points for the Cowgirls against Kansas City, resulting in a 72-43 win.
- Made eight of 11 field goal attempts against the Roos.
- Shot two-for-two from beyond the arc.
- Recorded five assists on the week and one steal.