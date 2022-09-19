MW Volleyball Players of the Week – Sept. 19
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San José State sophomore outside hitter Blair Fleming has been tabbed the Mountain West Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, while UNLV freshman libero Maya Sands was named MW Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week.
It is the first career MW Weekly Honor for both Fleming and Sands.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
BLAIRE FLEMING, SAN JOSÉ STATE
Sophomore, Outside Hitter, Aldie, Virginia / Coastal Carolina
- Led San José State to a 2-1 week at the Trojan Challenge, defeating New Mexico State (3-0) and Milwaukee (3-1) before losing to USC.
- Earned a spot on the Trojan Challenge All-Tournament team after racking up 32 kills on a .393 hitting percentage over the three matches.
- Averaged 3.20 kills, 0.60 blocks and 3.50 points per set.
- Recorded double-digit kills and two blocks in all three matches.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER/FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
MAYA SANDS, UNLV
Freshman, Libero, Rock Falls, Illinois / Rock Falls HS
- Led UNLV to a 2-1 record at the Southern Utah Invitational, beating Southern Utah (3-1) and Utah Tech (3-0) but suffering a loss against Idaho State.
- Selected to the Southern Utah Invitational All-Tournament team.
- Registered 55 digs and three receptions on the weekend.
- Had a season-high 20 digs against Idaho State.