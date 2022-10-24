MW Volleyball Players of the Week – Oct. 24
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – UNLV senior middle Blocker Ellease Crumpton has been tabbed the Mountain West Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, while San Diego State freshman libero Ellie Geoghegan was named MW Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week.
It is the first career MW Weekly Honor for both Crumpton and Geoghegan.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
ELLEASE CRUMPTON, UNLV
Senior, Middle Blocker, Houston, Texas / Arkansas
- Helped lead UNLV to a 2-0 week, knocking off league-leaders San José State and Nevada.
- For the week, tallied 24 kills on a .455 hitting percentage and had 32.5 points.
- Also recorded a pair of service aces.
- Against San José State, posted 16 points, 11 kills, and one service ace while hitting .435.
- During Saturday’s four-set win over the Wolf Pack, registered a season-high 13 kills on a .476 hit percentage. Also racked up 16.5 points.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER/FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
ELLIE GEOGHEGAN, SAN DIEGO STATE
Freshman, Libero, Manhattan Beach, Calif. / Mira Costa HS
- In two matches, averaged a team-best 5.88 digs, which is nearly three scoops more than her average of 2.74 Entering the week.
- Anchored a back row that held opponents to a .159 hitting percentage for the week.
- At New Mexico, set a career high with 24 digs as a part of an SDSU defense that limited the Lobos to just a .112 hitting percentage for the match.
- Followed that effort with 23 more scoops vs. Air Force, helping SDSU snap a six-match losing streak.
- Also helped the SDSU cause with 12 setting assists and two aces this week.