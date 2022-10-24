MW Volleyball Players of the Week – Oct. 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – UNLV senior middle Blocker Ellease Crumpton has been tabbed the Mountain West Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, while San Diego State freshman libero Ellie Geoghegan was named MW Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week.

It is the first career MW Weekly Honor for both Crumpton and Geoghegan.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ELLEASE CRUMPTON, UNLV

Senior, Middle Blocker, Houston, Texas / Arkansas

Helped lead UNLV to a 2-0 week, knocking off league-leaders San José State and Nevada.

For the week, tallied 24 kills on a .455 hitting percentage and had 32.5 points.

Also recorded a pair of service aces.

Against San José State, posted 16 points, 11 kills, and one service ace while hitting .435.

During Saturday’s four-set win over the Wolf Pack, registered a season-high 13 kills on a .476 hit percentage. Also racked up 16.5 points.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER/FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

ELLIE GEOGHEGAN, SAN DIEGO STATE

Freshman, Libero, Manhattan Beach, Calif. / Mira Costa HS