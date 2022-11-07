MW Volleyball Players of the Week – Nov. 7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – UNLV junior outside hitter Isabel Martin has been tabbed Mountain West Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, while Nevada senior outside hitter Kayla Afoa was named MW Defensive Player of the Week and Utah State middle Blocker Bella Wooden has earned MW Freshman of the Week.

It is the fourth career MW Weekly Honor for Afoa and second for Martin and Wooden.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ISABEL MARTIN, UNLV

Junior, Outside Hitter, Mauerstetten, Bavaria, Germany/Hillsborough CC

Played a key role in UNLV’s sixth consecutive 2-0 week in Conference play this season, sweeping both Air Force and New Mexico.

Totaled 31 kills on the week with a hitting percentage of .369, earning 35.5 points for the Rebels.

Recorded 14 kills, 12 digs, three block assists and 15.5 points against the Falcons.

Against the Lobos, registered 20 points with 17 kills, hitting for .371, had two service aces, seven digs and two blocks.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

KAYLA AFOA, NEVADA

Senior, Outside Hitter, Honolulu, Hawaii/Kamehameha Schools

Helped the Wolf Pack take down Wyoming in a five-set battle (3-2) and overpower Colorado State (3-0), defeating the Rams for the first time since 2002.

Over the two matches, recorded 29 digs.

Registered six service aces.

Recorded one block assist on the weekend.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

BELLA WOODEN, UTAH STATE

Middle Blocker, Summerfield, North Carolina/Northern Guilford HS