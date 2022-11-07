MW Volleyball Players of the Week – Nov. 7
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – UNLV junior outside hitter Isabel Martin has been tabbed Mountain West Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, while Nevada senior outside hitter Kayla Afoa was named MW Defensive Player of the Week and Utah State middle Blocker Bella Wooden has earned MW Freshman of the Week.
It is the fourth career MW Weekly Honor for Afoa and second for Martin and Wooden.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
ISABEL MARTIN, UNLV
Junior, Outside Hitter, Mauerstetten, Bavaria, Germany/Hillsborough CC
- Played a key role in UNLV’s sixth consecutive 2-0 week in Conference play this season, sweeping both Air Force and New Mexico.
- Totaled 31 kills on the week with a hitting percentage of .369, earning 35.5 points for the Rebels.
- Recorded 14 kills, 12 digs, three block assists and 15.5 points against the Falcons.
- Against the Lobos, registered 20 points with 17 kills, hitting for .371, had two service aces, seven digs and two blocks.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
KAYLA AFOA, NEVADA
Senior, Outside Hitter, Honolulu, Hawaii/Kamehameha Schools
- Helped the Wolf Pack take down Wyoming in a five-set battle (3-2) and overpower Colorado State (3-0), defeating the Rams for the first time since 2002.
- Over the two matches, recorded 29 digs.
- Registered six service aces.
- Recorded one block assist on the weekend.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
BELLA WOODEN, UTAH STATE
Middle Blocker, Summerfield, North Carolina/Northern Guilford HS
- Helped Utah State to a 2-0 week with wins against Fresno State (3-0) and San Diego State (3-1).
- Led the Aggies with a .526 hitting percentage (11 kills, 1 error, and 19 attempts).
- Logged a career high hitting percentage of .750 against the Bulldogs.
- Assisted in setting a program record for four-set match hitting percentage as the Aggies hit .371 against the Aztecs, hitting .364 personally.
- Had a team-best and career-high-tying seven blocks against the Aztecs.
- Tied for the team lead in blocks with nine, a 1.29 per set average.
- Earned 16 points on the week.