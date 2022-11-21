MW Volleyball Players of the Week – Nov. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San Diego State junior outside hitter Goodbye Tautua’a has been tabbed the Mountain West Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, while San José State senior libero Sarah Smevog was named MW Defensive Player of the Week. Aztec libero Ellie Geoghegan earned Freshman of the Week honors.

It is the ninth career MW Weekly Honor for Smevog, second for Geoghegan and first for Tautua’a.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

GOODBYE TO TAUTUA’A, SAN DIEGO STATE

Junior, Outside Hitter, Wai’anae, Hawai’i / Wai’anae High School

Helped lead San Diego State to a 2-0 week, knocking off Nevada and San José State.

Posted a team-high 32 kills (4.00 per set), while helping the Aztecs clinch a spot in the MW championship.

Hit .276 in the two matches, which was 123 points higher than her season clip of .153.

Recorded back-to-back double-digit Kills performance, tallying 13 at Nevada and 19 at San José State.

Also against the Spartans registered a season-best .405 hitting percentage.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SARAH SMEVOG, SAN JOSÉ STATE

Senior, Libero, Corona, California / Santiago HS

Averaged 5.86 digs and 1.29 assists per set in the final two home matches of the regular season.

Logged the best defensive match of the year with 27 digs against San Diego State.

Opened the week with 14 digs in a sweep of Fresno State.

Also added a team-best three service aces.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

ELLIE GEOGHEGAN, SAN DIEGO STATE

Freshman, Libero, Manhattan Beach, Calif. / Mira Costa HS