MW Soccer Players of the Week – Oct. 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San Diego State junior forward Emma Gaines-Ramos has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, while Boise State junior defender Jocelyn Stephens was selected as the MW Defensive Player of the Week. Utah State’s Kaylie Chambers has been tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.

This is the second defensive player of the week Honor for Stephens this season, while Gaines-Ramos and Chambers earned their first Weekly Honor in 2022.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

EMMA GAINES-RAMOS, SAN DIEGO STATE

Junior, Forward, San Diego, Calif./Otay Ranch HS

Led San Diego State to a 1-0-1 record with a win at Air Force (2-1) and a draw at Colorado College (3-3).

Registered four assists for four points in two matches.

Also recorded four shots, including one shot on goal.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JOCELYN STEPHENS, BOISE STATE

Junior, Defender, Seattle, Washington/Seattle Prep

Helped Boise State to a 1-0-1 mark with a win at Wyoming (2-0) and a draw at Colorado State (0-0).

Anchored the Boise State defense that recorded back-to-back shutouts.

Limited opponents to just four shots on goal in 180 minutes of play.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

KAYLIE CHAMBERS, UTAH STATE

Midfielder, Arvada, Colo./Ralston Valley HS