MW Soccer Players of the Week – Oct. 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico forward Leilani Baker has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, while Air Force junior goalkeeper Sydney Davis was selected as the MW Defensive Player of the Week. San José State’s Bente Pernot has been tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LEILANI BAKER, NEW MEXICO

Senior, Forward, Rio Rancho, New Mexico/Rio Rancho HS

Led New Mexico to a pair of wins over UNLV (1-0) and Nevada (4-0).

Recorded two game-winning goals over the weekend.

Registered seven shots, including three shots on goal.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SYDNEY DAVIS, AIR FORCE

Junior, Goalkeeper, Scottsdale, Arizona/Chapparal HS

Helped Air Force to a 1-0-1 record with a win over Wyoming (1-0) and a draw against Colorado State (0-0).

Posted back-to-back shutouts and recorded 15 saves in two matches.

Registered a career-high nine saves against Colorado State.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

BENTE PERNOT, SAN JOSÉ STATE

Goalkeeper, Geleen, Netherlands