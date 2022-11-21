MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week – Nov. 21
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – UNLV senior EJ Harkless has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Nevada’s Darrion Williams was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.
This is the second Weekly Honor for Williams this season and the first for Harkless.
MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
EJ HARKLESS, UNLV
Senior, Guard, San Bernardino, Calif./Oklahoma
- Led UNLV to a pair of victories over No. 21 Dayton (60-52) and High Point (78-68).
- Averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, while connecting on 40 percent of attempts from the floor.
- Scored a game-high 24 points against Dayton. Also tallied six rebounds and three assists.
- Netted 15 points against High Point. Also recorded seven assists and five rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
DARRION WILLIAMS, NEVADA
Forward, Las Vegas/Bishop Gorman HS
- Helped Nevada to a 2-0 record last week with wins over William Jessup (98-54) and UT Arlington (62-43).
- Averaged 8.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 58 percent from the field. Also registered five steals and three assists.
- Recorded a career-high 11 rebounds against William Jessup.