MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week – Nov. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – UNLV senior EJ Harkless has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Nevada’s Darrion Williams was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.

This is the second Weekly Honor for Williams this season and the first for Harkless.

MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

EJ HARKLESS, UNLV

Senior, Guard, San Bernardino, Calif./Oklahoma

Led UNLV to a pair of victories over No. 21 Dayton (60-52) and High Point (78-68).

Averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, while connecting on 40 percent of attempts from the floor.

Scored a game-high 24 points against Dayton. Also tallied six rebounds and three assists.

Netted 15 points against High Point. Also recorded seven assists and five rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

DARRION WILLIAMS, NEVADA

Forward, Las Vegas/Bishop Gorman HS