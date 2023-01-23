MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week – Jan. 23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico junior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.
This is the fifth Weekly Honor for Petraitis this season and first for Mashburn.
MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
JAMAL MASHBURN JR., NEW MEXICO
Junior, Guard, Miami, Florida/Minnesota
- Led New Mexico to a 2-0 mark last week with wins over San José State (77-57) and Boise State in overtime (81-79).
- Averaged 22.5 points and six rebounds, while shooting 44.1 percent (15-of-34) from the floor and 50 percent (5-of-10) from long range.
- Against the Broncos, scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, matching a career high.
- Recorded 20 points and five boards against the Spartans.
MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
RYTIS PETRAITIS, AIR FORCE
Forward, Arlington, Texas/The Oak Ridge School
- Helped Air Force to a 1-1 record last week with a win over Wyoming (82-74) and loss to MW leader San Diego State (70-60).
- Averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game, while connecting on 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from the floor.
- Recorded 15 points, nine boards and five assists against the Cowboys.
- Registered 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot against the Aztecs.