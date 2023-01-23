MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week – Jan. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico junior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.

This is the fifth Weekly Honor for Petraitis this season and first for Mashburn.

MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JAMAL MASHBURN JR., NEW MEXICO

Junior, Guard, Miami, Florida/Minnesota

Led New Mexico to a 2-0 mark last week with wins over San José State (77-57) and Boise State in overtime (81-79).

Averaged 22.5 points and six rebounds, while shooting 44.1 percent (15-of-34) from the floor and 50 percent (5-of-10) from long range.

Against the Broncos, scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, matching a career high.

Recorded 20 points and five boards against the Spartans.

MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

RYTIS PETRAITIS, AIR FORCE

Forward, Arlington, Texas/The Oak Ridge School