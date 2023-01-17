MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week – Jan. 16
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico senior guard Jaelen House has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Air Force guard Marcell McCreary was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.
MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
JAEL’S HOUSE, NEW MEXICO
Senior, Guard, Phoenix, Arizona/Arizona State
- Led New Mexico to a 2-0 mark last week with wins over Oral Roberts (82-75) and at No. 23 San Diego State (76-67).
- Averaged 22 points, 4.5 rebounds. 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists, while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor.
- Recorded a season-high 29 points, six rebounds and four steals against the Aztecs.
- Registered 15 points, five assists, three boards and three steals against the Golden Eagles.
- Went 14-for-14 at the free throw line in two games.
MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
MARCELL MCCREARY, AIR FORCE
Guard, Fort Worth, Texas/OD Wyatt HS
- Helped Air Force to a 2-0 record last week with victories at Colorado State (85-74) in overtime and Fresno State (51-48).
- Averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while connecting on 52.4 percent (11-of-21) from the floor.
- Scored a career-high 26 points against the Rams. Also recorded seven rebounds and four assists.
- Registered 13 points and six boards against the Bulldogs. Also tallied two steals and one assist.