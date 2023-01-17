MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week – Jan. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico senior guard Jaelen House has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Air Force guard Marcell McCreary was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JAEL’S HOUSE, NEW MEXICO

Senior, Guard, Phoenix, Arizona/Arizona State

Led New Mexico to a 2-0 mark last week with wins over Oral Roberts (82-75) and at No. 23 San Diego State (76-67).

Averaged 22 points, 4.5 rebounds. 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists, while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor.

Recorded a season-high 29 points, six rebounds and four steals against the Aztecs.

Registered 15 points, five assists, three boards and three steals against the Golden Eagles.

Went 14-for-14 at the free throw line in two games.

MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

MARCELL MCCREARY, AIR FORCE

Guard, Fort Worth, Texas/OD Wyatt HS