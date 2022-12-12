MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week – Dec. 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Wyoming sophomore Noah Reynolds has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Air Force’s Rytis Petraitis was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

NOAH REYNOLDS, WYOMING

Sophomore, Guard, Peoria, Illinois/Notre Dame HS

Led Wyoming to a pair of wins last week over Texas A&M-Commerce (91-76) and Louisiana Tech (92-65).

Averaged 25 points, four rebounds and three assists, while connecting on 64 percent of shots from the field.

Scored a career-high 30 points against Texas A&M-Commerce. Also tallied three rebounds and two assists.

Recorded 20 points, five boards and four assists against Louisiana Tech.

MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

RYTIS PETRAITIS, AIR FORCE

Forward, Arlington, Texas/The Oak Ridge School