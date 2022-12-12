MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week – Dec. 12
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Wyoming sophomore Noah Reynolds has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Air Force’s Rytis Petraitis was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.
MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
NOAH REYNOLDS, WYOMING
Sophomore, Guard, Peoria, Illinois/Notre Dame HS
- Led Wyoming to a pair of wins last week over Texas A&M-Commerce (91-76) and Louisiana Tech (92-65).
- Averaged 25 points, four rebounds and three assists, while connecting on 64 percent of shots from the field.
- Scored a career-high 30 points against Texas A&M-Commerce. Also tallied three rebounds and two assists.
- Recorded 20 points, five boards and four assists against Louisiana Tech.
MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
RYTIS PETRAITIS, AIR FORCE
Forward, Arlington, Texas/The Oak Ridge School
- Helped Air Force to a 2-0 week with wins over South Dakota (79-58) and Arkansas State (80-55).
- Averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor.
- Dished out a career-high five assists against Arkansas State.