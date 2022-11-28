MW Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Nov. 28
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico senior Morris Udeze has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Air Force’s Corbin Green was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week.
MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
MORRIS UDEZE, NEW MEXICO
Senior, Forward, Houston, Texas/Wichita State
- Led New Mexico to a 3-0 mark last week with victories over Jacksonville State (79-61), North Dakota State (76-55) and Northern Colorado (98-74).
- Named the Lobo Classic Most Valuable Player after averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while connecting on 66.7 percent of attempts from the floor. Also tallied seven assists and two blocks.
- Recorded a double-double with 33 points and 14 rebounds against Northern Colorado. Also connected is 13-of-13 attempts from the Charity stripe.
- Netted 22 points against Jacksonville State after shooting 81.8 percent (9-of-11) from the field.
- Scored 12 points against North Dakota State to go along with three assists and two rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
CORBIN GREEN, AIR FORCE
Forward, Midlothian, Texas/Midlothian HS
- Helped Air Force to a 3-0 record last week with wins over USC Upstate (83-56), Mississippi Valley State (64-51) and Montana (59-56).
- Averaged 15 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 72 percent from the field. Also registered eight assists, seven blocks and six steals.
- Recorded first career double-double after tallying 17 points and 12 rebounds in Collegiate debut against USC Upstate.