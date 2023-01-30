MVSU, Central State to play in 2023 Chicago Football Classic

The Mississippi Valley State (MVSU) Delta Devils and the Central State Marauders will play in the 2023 Chicago Football Classic, according to a tweet from Central State associate head Coach Michael Ervin.

Mississippi Valley State and Central State will square off at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, according to the official website of the Chicago Football Classic.

23′ Football kicks off with the Chicago Classic! pic.twitter.com/ztSKIxBvso — Michael Ervin (@CoachErvCSU2022) January 30, 2023

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, the Marauders defeated the Delta Devils 59-12 on Oct. 7, 1995.

Mississippi Valley State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Central State competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in Division II.

The Chicago Football Classic was first played in 1997 and featured Mississippi Valley State and Southern University. The most recent contest was played in 2019 between Hampton and Howard. Contests from 2020 through 2022 were not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

