MVP for Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic: Assist, No NBA Three-Peats

WHITT’S END 10.14.22

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End…

*Luka Doncic has a pristine chance of winning 2023 NBA MVP.

Mostly because the Dallas Mavericks’ star is an elite, ball-dominant player. But also partly because he’s not Nikola Jokic.

Like how People Magazine never Picks a repeat Winner of the “Sexiest Man Alive” – do dudes get unsexy overnight? – the NBA is fickle about its MVP winners. Jokic winning the last two means he has zero chance to win it again this season.

