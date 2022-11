NORWALK—There is no official definition of a Dynasty in FCIAC soccer, but the Trumbull boys soccer team is making a strong argument for one.

Trumbull pulled away from Darien in the second half en route to a 4-1 win in Thursday night’s FCIAC boys soccer Championship game to earn its fifth title in 11 years and fourth since 2016.

Trumbull appeared in the FCIAC final every season from 2016-2019, winning three titles including back-to-back Championships in 2018 and 2019.

The Eagles have won six conference tournament titles, all since 2006 when they made their first trip to a Championship game.

“I don’t know if you ever imagine 18-1 and then a run like this in the tournament. We just rose up to every single challenge we faced from day one,” Trumbull Coach Sil Vitiello said. “The boys were committed, they came in in shape and they wanted this more than anything. Right now, we are playing at our best when there is more at stake with each game. We just rise when the challenge gets the toughest.”

Third-seeded Darien certainly challenged Trumbull, especially in the first half.

A wild first half saw three goals and two penalty kicks awarded.

Top-seeded Trumbull struck first with Stefan Cordas scoring less than five minutes into the game.

A minute after Cordas’ goal, Darien was awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the box. However, Trumbull keeper Connor Hughes dove to his right, stopping the shot.

“I just hoped for the best and prayed to god. I’m (guessing and reading) a little bit of both. Hail Mary, you know,” Hughes said. “I’m only a sophomore and now I’m the starting keeper and I’m winning a championship. It’s crazy.”

Darien would get the equalizer 10 minutes later when Matthew Kennedy received a pass just outside the 18, dribbled in and beat the keeper, tying it 1-1.

Trumbull would go up 2-1 with Sebastian Mesa Converting a penalty kick after a Darien foul inside the box.

“The first half came down to a couple of mistakes,” Darien Coach Jon Bradley said. “I thought we were really on it in the first half, but a couple of little mistakes cost us. We miss our PK and they go down and score theirs and that Flipped the tables.”

Trumbull added to the lead with 23:50 to go when Cordas scored again.

“I am so proud of this kid,” Vitiello said. “He struggled with his confidence earlier in the year, but you could see it coming these last couple of games. It was a matter of time before he got the opportunity. We’ve needed someone else to step up and help Owen (Bull) out a little. This is now two-straight games where Owen got kept off the score sheet and we scored 9 goals in those games.”

Another penalty kick was awarded to Trumbull and Mesa converted again, making it 4-1.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Connor Hughes, Trumbull: The sophomore made 9 saves but his diving stop on the PK sparked Trumbull.

QUOTABLE

“Connor continued to improve all season,” Vitiello said. “Initially, he was a little hesitant because he is so young, but as we get towards the end of the season, the box is his and he commands himself back there and he’s made some huge saves. the penalty in the beginning of the game was the big one, of course.”

TRUMBULL 4 DARIEN 1

DARIEN 1 0–1

TRUMBULL 2 2–4

Goals: T—Stefan Cordas 2; Sebastian Mesa 2. D—Matthew Kennedy

Goalies: T—Connor Hughes 9 saves. D—Tommy Branca 5 saves