MVC basketball coaches think David Ragland will succeed at Evansville

MVC basketball coaches think David Ragland will succeed at Evansville

ST. LOUIS — David Ragland arrived at the Missouri Athletic Club for Wednesday’s Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball media day as he often does in any room he enters, with a big smile on his face to express his excitement for the days ahead. He wore the same purple tie as he did to his introductory news conference, a floral pattern partially hidden behind a black suit partnered by a new purple belt.

They joked about being undefeated so far. This summer has been a Honeymoon period, after all.

Seated at the dais for his conference-wide introduction, Ragland recalled a message Butler Coach Thad Matta gave him about the state of college basketball before he departed for the University of Evansville.

“At the end of the day, basketball is basketball,” Matta told him. “Recruiting is recruiting. At the end of the day, it’s the people that you do it with.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button