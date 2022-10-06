MVC Announces Basketball Package on CBS Sports

For the eighth-straight year, CBS Sports Network will televise a package of Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball games, including the State Farm MVC Tournament semifinals and eight regular-season contests, MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson announced today.

The CBS Television Network, which has aired every title game of the MVC Tournament since 2006, will broadcast the 2023 Championship Tilt on March 5, with the game also available to stream live on Paramount+.

In 2018, CBS Sports and the MVC agreed to a multi-year extension through 2023-24 to televise MVC men’s basketball games on the CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network.

The 2022-23 regular-season package of games on CBS Sports Network begins with Bradley’s participation (Nov. 22-23) in the Cancun Challenge.

Bradley meets Auburn (Nov. 22) and will tangle with either Liberty or Northwestern the following day.

The league telecast schedule tips off prior to the start of the year, as Drake plays host to Valparaiso (Dec. 29) at Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Coverage of the 2023 portion of the schedule begins on Jan. 7, as the Conference utilizes the Wildcard Selection process for the first of four times to determine telecasts on CBS Sports Network.

As part of the Wildcard Selection process, CBS Sports Network will announce its telecast selection 14 days from the competition. The remaining Wildcard Selection dates are Feb. 4, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.

Pre-determined January telecasts include 2022 NIT participant Belmont playing host to 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Murray State at Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Drake entertaining Indiana State on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The final pre-determined telecast will occur on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when 2022 NIT participant Missouri State plays host to Murray State at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri.

CBS Sports’ coverage of the 2023 State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament — known uniquely as “Arch Madness” — will include the semifinals on March 4 on CBS Sports Network. The Championship contest on March 5 will air at 1 pm Central on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live on Paramount+.

The 2023 tournament — the 33rd consecutive MVC event in St. Louis — will mark the 18th-straight year that CBS Sports has televised the title game. The semifinals will be shown on CBS Sports Network for the eighth consecutive year.

In fact, the Missouri Valley Conference is one of four leagues — Atlantic 10, Big Ten and Mountain West — to have its men’s basketball tournament final shown on CBS Sports.

In 2020, the Missouri Valley joined the Big East (New York City) as the only Division I athletics conferences to conduct their men’s basketball tournaments in the same city for 30 or more consecutive years.