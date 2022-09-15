MVC Announces 2022-23 Men’s Basketball League Schedule

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Conference announced the League’s 2022-23 conference slate Thursday. The MVC schedule now includes 20 games with the additions of Belmont, Murray State and UIC.

With the transition to a 20-game schedule, SIU will play two teams just once per season. This season, the Salukis will not make the trip to Nashville to face Belmont while Valparaiso will not travel to Carbondale.

The Salukis begin conference action against Evansville on November 30 with Indiana State traveling to Banterra Center on December 7. With a three week pause in MVC action, Southern resumes conference play with a trip to Murray State (Dec. 29) before playing host to Belmont on New Year’s Day.

Drake will play in Carbondale on January 4 before the team begins a two-game road swing at Northern Iowa (Jan. 7) and Indiana State (Jan. 11). The Salukis return home for a pair of games with Illinois State (Jan. 14) and Evansville (Jan. 17) before traveling to Missouri State (Jan. 21).

MVC newcomer Murray State will make its way to the Banterra Center on January 24 before Southern travels to Normal for a Matchup with Illinois State (Jan. 29). SIU opens the month of February at Bradley before hosting both Missouri State (Feb. 5) and UIC (Feb. 8).

The Salukis will make their final multi-game road swing February 11 and 14 with trips to Drake and Valparaiso before playing its final games of the season at Banterra Center when Bradley (Feb. 19) and Northern Iowa (Feb. 22) come to town . SIU closes out the regular season at UIC on February 26 before turning its attention to the State Farm MVC Tournament in St. Louis March 2-5.

The Salukis’ current schedule for the 2022-23 season is as follows. Remaining nonconference games will be added to the men’s basketball schedule page on SIUSalukis.com as contracts are finalized.

Nov. 7 – vs. Little Rock

Nov. 17 – vs. Tennessee State (Banterra Center – SoCal Challenge)

Nov. 21 – vs. UNLV (San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – SoCal Challenge)

Nov. 23 – vs. Minnesota or Cal Baptist (San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – SoCal Challenge)

Nov. 30 – at Evansville

December 3 – at Saint Louis

December 7 – vs. Indiana State

December 10 – vs. Alcorn State

December 21 – at SEMO

December 29 – at Murray State

Jan. 1 – vs. Belmont

Jan. 4 – vs. Drake

Jan. 7 – at Northern Iowa

Jan. 11 – at Indiana State

Jan. 14 – vs. Illinois State

Jan. 17 – vs. Evansville

Jan. 21 – at Missouri State

Jan. 24 – vs. Murray State

Jan. 29 – at Illinois State

February 1 – at Bradley

February 5 – vs. Missouri State

February 8 – vs UIC

February 11 – at Drake

February 14 – at Valparaiso

February 19 – vs. Bradley

February 22 – vs. Northern Iowa

February 26 – at UIC

Mar. 2-5 – MVC Championship (St. Louis, Mo.)

