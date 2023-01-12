MVB Match Rescheduled For Friday

This week’s UCLA men’s volleyball match against Princeton has been rescheduled and will now be played on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 pm in the John Wooden Center. All tickets purchased in advance for the match that was originally to be played on Saturday will be honored at the door.

The No. 2 Bruins opened the 2023 season last week with three straight-set wins at the UC Santa Barbara Tournament over CSUN, UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara. Junior outside hitter Ethan Champlin was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Offensive Player of the week after leading the team with 12 and 10 kills, respectively, in wins over CSUN and UCSB. He was also selected as the offtheblockblog.com National Outside Attacker of the Week for his performance during those matches in which he combined to hit over .600.

UCLA will remain at home next week for matches on Friday (UC Santa Barbara) and Saturday (UC San Diego). Both contests are set for 7 pm starts in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.