MV Golf & Event Center to host winter festival

HERKIMER — The MV Golf & Event Center, located at 6069 NY-5 in Little Falls, is hosting its Inaugural winter festival: Freeze Fest & Snowshoe Race on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Starting at 11 am, Snowshoe enthusiasts will race a 5K, 10K, or 15K along the picturesque greens and whites of the golf course. The race is presented by Rock City Runners.

The day doesn’t stop there, with Racers and spectators alike invited to take part in a fun-filled day for the whole family. Live music by two acts – Isaac French and Avery & Friends – will play throughout the day.

Adults can enjoy bonfires, outdoor and indoor bar service, comfort food, cornhole, and an ice golf contest. Children can take part in cardboard sledding, short Snowshoe runs, make-your-own ice cream, s’mores roasting, and enjoy warm food and beverages.

Snowshoe Racers can register at runsignup.com/Race/NY/LittleFalls/MVSnowshoeRace or register the day of starting at 9:30 am at the course.

All Runners who sign up by Midnight on Jan. 28 will be guaranteed a Commemorative race shirt in their preferred size.

The race fee is $25 for those who sign up before Feb. 5 and increases to $30 after that.

With or without snow, this event is a go.