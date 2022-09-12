MV Girls win Blackhawk Volleyball Invitational – Darke County Now

UNION CITY OH – The Mississinawa Valley Volleyball program Hosted their own Invitational tournament with rivalry schools that included Union-Modoc, Union City, Ansonia and Mississinawa.

The Lady Hawks faced Union-Modoc in the first round and won in easy fashion in 2 straight sets 25-3, 25-13.

Up next was their intrastate and cross-town rival Union City who would prove to be a bigger challenge.

The Indians jumped out in front against the Blackhawks in the first set and seemed to have a little momentum leading 16-9 before Coach called a timeout.

“It was a bit awkward going up again Union City,” Mississinawa Coach Nancy Whitted said. Whitted is a former volleyball coach at Union City and still has relationships with current coaches and girls on the team.

“We worked together for six years and because Ashley and Alex are still great friends we’ve created a bond but there is a rivalry between the two schools and I called a timeout to regroup and let out girls know you’re not out of this , you know, your great players, we’ve got to set some plays up, we’ve got to get back our focus,” Whitted said.

And the timing couldn’t have been better as Mississinawa had the rotation they wanted and began to make a bit of a charge behind the serving of junior Brenna Price along with the outside hitting of senior Jocelyn Hoggatt.

The Hawks rolled off 9 straight points to take the lead and then finished off the set winning it 25-21. Union City never really challenged in the 2n.d set falling to Mississinawa 25-13.

Hoggatt had 14 kills in the match and Price 17 service points along with 13 assists from Makenna Guillozet in the cross-town Rival game.

“Getting the momentum back on our side was the key and once we did that they (Union City) just never really found a way to get back into it,” Whited stated.

“It’s not fun playing from behind but we seem to do that a little bit so far this year and they seem to be good at it, but we would like to be more consistent and play out in front,” Whitted added.

“We’ve got some very talented hitters, many of the girls play club during the offseason and that absolutely is key playing year-round,” Whitted commented.

Mississinawa Valley then took on Ansonia in the final match-up winning both sets 25-18 and 25-15 to claim the Blackhawk Volleyball Invitational Title.

The Lady Hawks won the tournament in straight sets going 6-0 and was led by Jocelyn Hoggatt with 25 kills and Brenna Price knocked down 13 dingers. Makenna Guillozet served 11 aces on the day followed by Price with 7. Jocelyn also had 33 digs followed by Lilly Severance with 28. Allyson Waymire contributed 3 blocks, while Guillozet and Krista Miller each had 19 assists on the day.

It was a good day for Mississinawa Valley Volleyball and I’m really proud of this team and feel like this is something good we can build from going forward, Coach Whitted concluded.