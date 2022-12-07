Mustard Seed Peace Project looks ahead, accomplishes major goal
ALTON — Volunteer and founder Teresa Cranmer of the Mustard Seed Peace Project (MSPP). recently returned from Guatemala with a sense of accomplishment.
From Oct. 31 Thu Nov. 8, Cranmer was in the community of Virginia in the Central American country, where she’s been a Tireless Advocate since her friend informed her of the need in the country. This was the first time she’d been able to return to Guatemala since the beginning of the pandemic.