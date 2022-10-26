Mustangs play for state volleyball berth | News, Sports, Jobs

Newell-Fonda has experienced plenty of success over the years competing in Fort Dodge.

The Mustang volleyball team will try to add to that here Wednesday night when they play AGWSR in a Class 1A regional final at FDSH.

Match time is set for 7 pm

With a win, Newell-Fonda (28-4 overall) would claim the Region 3 title and automatic bid to the state tournament, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Coralville from the Xtreme Arena. They have won 11 consecutive matches, including sweeps of Paton-Churdan, St. Edmond and Bishop Garrigan in postseason play.

Kinzee Hinders and Mary Walker lead NF in Kills with 217 and 213, while Kierra Jungers has 168 and Nevaeh Lyman 103. The Mustangs have made several trips to Rogers Park to compete in the state softball tournament, including this past summer.

Hinders, a sophomore, has a team-high 78 total blocks, and Izzy Sievers leads the way with 44 serving aces.

Newell-Fonda reached the regional final last fall, falling to Janesville in five sets. Over the past three seasons, the Mustangs have gone a combined 82-12 with three regional final appearances.

AGWSR (17-23) upset Glidden-Ralston last week to advance, securing a third consecutive sweep. The Cougars are led by senior Brynn Smith, who has 434 kills. Six players have double-digit block totals and six have double-digit serving aces.

This is the first time the state volleyball tournament has been held in Coralville and the Xtreme Arena, which opened in 2020. The Iowa Hawkeye volleyball team and Iowa Heartlanders of the hockey ECHL both call the venue home.