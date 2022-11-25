Mustangs, Cards dominate soccer selections – Lake County Record-Bee

LAKE COUNTY — North Central League I co-champions Middletown and Clear Lake each landed 10 players on the All-League girls soccer team as recently selected by the league’s coaches.

Middletown and Clear Lake tied atop the NCL I standings this season at 7-1, splitting their two league meetings.

Co-most valuable player honors went to Middletown freshman Jenna Tufo and Clear Lake senior Ashton Fiske.

Middletown

In addition to co-MVP Tufo, the Middletown Mustangs landed four other players on the All-League first team. Honored were sophomores Krystal Ocken and Shay Tufo, freshman Autumn Clark, and senior Kamilah Chairez.

Mustangs named to the All-League second team were freshman Sophie Yerba, junior Laylanee Raymundo and senior Calista Hoskins.

Middletown also had two All-League Honorable Mentions in Serenity Thomson, a sophomore, and freshman Bella Alcantar.

Clear Lake

Joining co-MVP Fiske on the All-League team from Clear Lake were first-team selections Nancy Ruzicka, Grace Gomeze, Anyssa Perez and Brianna Knights, all seniors.

Clear Lake’s second-team players were senior Ashley Pyorre and freshmen Giselle Carbajal and Kam Cresto.

The Cardinals also had two Honorable Mentions in Seniors Kiley Bartell and Emma Hawk.

Lower Lake

The Lower Lake Trojans, 1-6-1 in league play, were represented on the All-League first team by Hanahi Barocio.

Lower Lake also had a second-team selection in senior Jasmine Calderon and two Honorable Mentions in Seniors Jasmine Munoz and Yaritza Cruz.