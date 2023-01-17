Mustang Player Profile: Jazzy Anousinh

Jazzy Anousinh is a sophomore guard for the Cal Poly Women’s basketball team from San Diego, CA. She has appeared in all 14 games so far this season and is second on the team in assists.

Q: How do you feel you have grown as a player from your freshman year to this year?

Jazzy: I feel like I have stepped more into a leadership role. By that, I mean making sure I am doing my job running our offense and being locked in, aware, and bringing lots of defensive energy. I think I have been looking to score more in comparison to last year and I feel like after having the experience I had my freshman year, my basketball IQ, in general, has grown and I have been able to work on my weaknesses that were exposed last year.

Q: What do you enjoy most about living in SLO so far?

Jazzy: My favorite thing about living in SLO is how close everything is to each other because it saves on that gas money. I also enjoy having a tight knit community where everyone knows everyone and supports each other.

Q: What’s the last great TV show or movie you watched?

Jazzy: Avatar Way of Water was the last movie I watched and it was FIRE. The Watcher on Netflix was pretty good even though that ending was very disappointing. Looking forward to the next Outer Banks season.

Q: What are things you like to do outside of basketball?

Jazzy: I like to Hangout with friends, watch new tv shows or movies, I like getting out of the house to go eat dinner somewhere, I like going to the beach either to play some spikeball or at night to look at the waves and sky , I also like making tik toks and also LOVE sushi nights with my friends.

Q: Do you have any game day superstitions or rituals?

Jazzy: I never put my jersey on until we go back into the locker room for the last time before the game starts. I always have to drink at least two liquid IVs before the game and I have to hit the top of every doorway when we go in and out of the Locker room.

Q: What is your dream job?

Jazzy: My dream job is to be a sideline reporter for ESPN. Basically, I want to be the next Doris Burke.

Q: You get one last meal, what are you eating?

Jazzy: Large McRib meal from McDonald’s and a SLO Dog

Q: If you could build your dream vacation, where are you going and what are you doing?

Jazzy: My dream vacation would be a tour around the world. I would like to be experiencing different cultures, visiting famous places, and relaxing.

Q: If you could have dinner with any three people – alive or dead – who would it be?

Jazzy: Kobe Bryant, Barack Obama, Big Time Rush

Q: If you had a time machine, what point in the past or future would you visit?

Jazzy: In the past I would visit my kindergarten self and for the future I would visit myself 10 years from now