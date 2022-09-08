Mustang Golf Tops Bluejays | News, Sports, Jobs

MIDDLEBURG – The rain didn’t dampen Midd-West’s performance on the golf course on Wednesday at Shade Mountain.

The Mustangs clipped Central Columbia, 167-171, as Kyle Beward shot a team-best 38. Teammate Chris Walter shot a 40, Trevor Shaffer 42, Garrett Leitzel 47, Graham Yount 48 and Griffin Paige 55.

For the Bluejays, Kaleb Wagner posted a 41 with Joey Bierly adding a 42. Ellis Turner had a 43, Bryce Derr 45, Conor Fulkersin 48 and Nolan Beagle 49.

Next, Midd-West will host Montoursville on Monday at 3:30 pm

VOLLEYBALL

Huskies puzzled

by Trojans

LEWISTOWN – The Huskies scratched and clawed with everything they had, but ultimately fell to Hershey in Mid-Penn Conference volleyball action Wednesday, 3-1.

Each set was very close with the most points a team won by was eight. Mifflin County took the opening set by the final of 25-18 before Hershey captured three straight to put the match away.

The Huskies were led by Dakota Hershberger who had 12 kills while Gaby Lynch and Riley Hine had eight kills each. Liv Suydam collected 20 digs and Taylor Seese had 26 assists.

Mifflin County did come out victorious in the JV game, 2-1.

Mifflin County (1-2) will play host to Mechanicsburg today.

Hershey 3, Mifflin County 1

Scores: 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

BOYS SOCCER

Green Dragons sink Midd-West

LEWISBURG – Midd-West understands Lewisburg is a tough cookie to crack.

But, the Mustangs (1-1) showed their teeth despite a 3-2 defeat on Wednesday.

Owen Solomon scored a goal after an assist from Kyle Ferster in the opening half, handing Midd-West a 1-0 lead.

Lewisburg (2-0-1) was able to outscore Midd-West 3-1 the rest of the way as senior Captain Alfred Romano sliced ​​through the Mustangs’ defense for a pair of goals.

Midd-West did possess a 2-1 lead in the first half after a goal from Easton Erb (Evan Leitzel assist).

Midd-West will host the Midd-West tournament on Saturday at 10 am

Lewisburg 3, Midd-West 2

FIRST HALF

MW—Owen Solomon (Kyle Ferster), 11:25

L—Alfred Romano, 5:54 p.m

MW—Easton Erb (Evan Leitzel), 7:45 p.m

L—Cohen Hoover (Darrien Svilokos), 22:07

L – Romano (Viktor Permyashkin), 35:55

Shots: L 7-4

Corners: MW 2-1

Clays: MW-3; L-2