Mustang Beward Advances in golf | News, Sports, Jobs

WILLIAMSPORT — The golf season came to an end for East Juniata Saturday while Midd-West’s Kyle Beward won the two-day, Class 2A event to qualify for a state round.

Tigers Caleb Kirk and Tate Jamison both shot 87 at Williamsport Country Club in the final round to finish in a tie for 14th place. Both Golfers improved from their first round scores of 92 on Thursday and were pleased with their seasons,” East Juniata Coach Mike Zendt said.

Beward had the best round of the Class 2A event on the second day, shooting 76 to claim gold. On the back nine, he had a birdie and an eagle on the way to a two-day total of 158.

Strawser fourth

at Paul Short

BETHLEHEM — All of Juniata’s cross country runners set personal marks and Logan Strawser set a school record at Friday’s Paul Short Cross Country Invitational at Lehigh University.

Strawser’s 15:00.4 cracked the mark set by Garrett Baublitz, who now runs for the Naval Academy, on the same court.

Sophomores Wyatt Stroup and Joey Bomberger both finished in the top 100. The boys team placed 18th out of 44 teams in the race, which featured nearly 500 entrants.

“We came here to run fast times and that’s exactly what we accomplished,” Juniata Coach Jeff Miller said. “I purposely entered the boys in the faster Class 3A race just for this reason. We could have placed third as a team in the other AA race, but that wasn’t our main goal today.

“Logan battled up front again with some of the best runners in the state. We just need to work on his last mile.”

In the girls white race, sophomore Jessie Bomberger led the Indians. The Indians were one runner shy of being able to compete as a team.

“It was awesome to see all four of our girls run personal bests today. It shows that all the hard work is paying off,” Miller said.

Martin, Burd

have hat Tricks

JOHNSTOWN — Annika Martin and Peyton Burd each scored three goals as Juniata Christian 11 blanked Johnstown Christian 11-0 in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer game Saturday.

Each scored twice in the second half after the Lions built a 4-0 lead at the break. Lydia Goodling added a pair of tallies. Burd and Goodling each had an assist as well.

Juniata Christian (10-3, 3-2) travels to Columbia County Christian today.

Camp Hill

outscores the Huskies

LEWISTOWN — Sophie Heider had the Lone goal Assisted by Brynn Rowe as Mifflin County fell, 3-1, to Camp Hill in a junior high field hockey game Friday.