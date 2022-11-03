Mustang announces brackets for its fifth annual Holiday Classic basketball tournaments in late December

By Michael Kinney

Photo of Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson

MUSTANG, Okla. – Last season, Coach Derek Barlow had a Monster boys basketball Squad at Pocola.

The Indians ran through the regular season and early rounds of the Playoffs with a 26-1 record and looked like they were on their way to earning the school’s first-ever boys state basketball championship.

However, once they got to the 2A State Tournament, the Indians had a rude awakening. They were knocked out of the opening round and went home empty-handed.

“We needed higher levels of competition,” Barlow said. “The boys, I think, got to thinking we were 26-1 because they were incredible.

“But sometimes that reflects your schedule more than it does the fact that you got to bring it every night.”

Barlow vowed not to let that happen again. So, when he got the call from Robert Foreman, the director of athletics at Mustang High, about coming to the annual Holiday Classic, Barlow readily agreed.

“We really wanted them to experience the higher level of basketball,” Barlow said. “When they reached out from Mustang, I thought, ‘Well, this is as high as it gets, so let’s go.’

“We won’t have the same problem this year that we had last year.”

In the four years that Mustang has hosted the Holiday Classic, it has turned into one of the premier tournaments throughout the state. In its short time, it has become known as an event coaches can bring their teams and face tough competition each year.

“I think this is the best tournament year in, year out; the best holiday classic in the state,” Foreman said. “I think it’s the best tournament in the state as far as just the amount of support we have from just our community.

“Then the level of Talent we’re able to attract to the tournament, year in and year out (is another reason for the tournament’s success).”

Wednesday afternoon, Foreman hosted the luncheon to announce the bracket for the fifth annual Bank 7 Holiday Classic, which will be held Dec. 28-30 at the Mustang High Activity Center. For the coaches who showed up, it was the first time they had a chance to see who they will be playing and who is on their side of the bracket.

This year’s field not only contains several of the top boys and girls teams in Oklahoma, but they have also imported a squad from the West Coast to compete as well.

The girls bracket contains host Mustang (6A), Verdigris (4A), returning Champion Edmond North (6A), Putnam City North (6A), Classen SAS (4A), Seiling (A) and Southmoore (6A).

Sailing joins Edmond North and Classen SAS as the three teams who won state championships in the 2021-22 season. But they are also the smallest school on the girls side by far.

But that is why Sailing Coach Brady Hamer likes to bring his Squad to the Holiday Classic. The competition they will face is some of the toughest they will see all season.

“It’s just a great atmosphere,” Hamer said. “It’s also over in the city area where our state tournament is.

“We kind of get that feeling that if we’re going to go win a state championship, you put your girls in that situation ahead of time. So, we like to come over here and play against bigger and better schools than us. It’s a good deal for us.”

Joining the Oklahoma teams will be Clovis East High from California, which is coached by former Oklahoma prep and college Coach Garrett Mantle.

“We’re excited about Clovis. (Mantle is) coming in from California, the second out-of-state team we’ve had in the tournament. Last year, we had Springdale, Arkansas,” Foreman said. “But we’re excited to have Clovis East come in and Garrett Mantle’s connection to Oklahoma.

“So that should be a lot of exciting games. Should be a lot of fun.”

While the boys bracket does not feature any of last year’s state title winners, Foreman considers it a beast from top to bottom.

Along with Mustang (6A), the tournament includes Midwest City (6A), Southmoore (6A), Carl Albert (5A), Putnam City North (6A), Owasso (6A), Booker T. Washington (6A) and Pocola (2A ).

When Carl Albert Coach Jay Price took a look at the bracket for the first time, he realized just what is in store for his Titans.

“When he was saying all the names, I was like, ‘Okay, they were in the state tournament, they were in the state tournament, they were in the state tournament,'” Price said. “That’s what we love about it.

“We want this to be a tough tournament. They do a great job of bringing good teams in.”

For those who are unable to make it to the activity center for the games, Mustang announced they are planning to live-stream the entire tournament for free.

“We’ve always live-streamed every game the last four years. This year we just thought with the team coming from California, and the long drives for Pocola, Booker T. Washington and Owasso, those fans can’t make it over here during the holidays,” Foreman said.

“We thought that we’ve been able to, throughout the course of the year, to sell enough sponsorship to be able to do that and to offset that. Maybe it’s a loss of gate revenue. But it’s just a way to help build our brand to get people to buy into our product.”