Must-see Mid-Valley prep games Week 3: Volleyball, soccer and football

Game of the week: South Salem’s football team (2-0) will open up league play at home against 6A Grants Pass (2-0) on Saturday at 3 pm

Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 3 of the fall high school sports season.

Girls soccer

West Salem’s girls soccer team (2-0-2) will play a nonleague match at 5A Thurston (3-0) on Thursday at 3 pm

The Titans will be up for a challenge when they face the No. 3-OSAA ranked Colts, who have recorded three straight shutouts.

The Offensive Powerhouse Titans will attempt to break that streak with 14 goals scored already this season, compared to the Colts’ seven.

Boys soccer

Stayton’s boys soccer team (3-0) will play a nonleague match at 4A Marist Catholic (1-4) on Thursday at 6:30 pm

Similar to last season, the No. 3-OSAA ranked Eagles have not held back, scoring 12 goals and allowing one goal in three matchups.

Volleyball

St. Paul’s volleyball team (8-0, 3-0 Casco League) will play a league game at home against Perrydale (6-1, 3-0 Casco League) on Thursday at 6 pm

The Buckaroos reached the Championship game of the 2021 1A state tournament, whereas the Pirates reached the second round.

Well. 2-OSAA ranked Perrydale has not given up a set in its six victories (three league) this season. St. Paul also has not given up a set in its three league victories.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for the Statesman Journal. You may reach her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith.