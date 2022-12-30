MUST SEE: Luka Doncic’s Historic Run Continues For Mavericks

Without Luka Doncic, where would the Dallas Mavericks be?

This will undoubtedly be a question media members voting on the league’s Most Valuable Player award will ask themselves come the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, but 36 games into the season, Doncic is beginning to run away with the MVP award.

What he has been able to do on a nightly basis is something we truly have not seen in the NBA for quite some time and Doncic is having one of the best months we have seen out of any player in league history.

