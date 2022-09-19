Must art have meaning to be good? – Technique

Whether it be societally or fiscally, the value of a piece of art has always been directly connected to its meaning, which is not a solidly defined thing.

Rather, the fact that art means vastly different things to different people complicates an already blurry question of whether all art has meaning, and if it doesn’t, can it still be considered good?

When approaching this question, it’s often easy to point to abstract art as an example of art that is seemingly simple and thus lacks meeting.

Even if you think that abstract art is objectively terrible, the fact that you dislike it means that it has invoked strong feelings in you, and isn’t that what art should do?

It may be productive to look at art through the perspective of it being an extension of the artist, and consequently deriving meaning from the process of its creation and as a reflection of the artists’ perspectives on the world.

However, that then begs the question of whether mass-produced art and copies of the art then lack value since they lack the artistic process of creation.

There are millions of posters of Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night,” but each one has a different meaning to its owner.

Whether you proudly display it in your living room or have it tucked away in a little corner of your closet, your Manipulation of the art inherently has meaning.

Art as decoration is ornamental, and regardless of how many copies of the ornamentt are created, the way it is placed and the way you choose to allow it into your life provides its meaning.