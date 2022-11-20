Musketeers Xtra | 6-year-old girl signs with Xavier Women’s basketball

Six-year-old Joslyn Wassler came bounding into the Cintas Center media room on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by her siblings, Carter and Preston, their mom and dad, and the Xavier University Women’s basketball team.

Joslyn explored the room while her Brothers tested the microphones at the podium before Joslyn grabbed the middle seat with her name on it, a smile beaming in front of a room full of people there to see her.

“It’s an exciting day for our program,” Xavier Women’s basketball Coach Melanie Moore began. “We signed a new member to our Women’s basketball team.

“This new player is strong, energetic, courageous, and we are thrilled to add her to our roster.”

Pen in hand, Joslyn signed her letter of intent and Moore presented her with a little No. 10 jersey that she proudly put on.

“Are you excited?” Moore asked her newest player.

“Yeah,” Joslyn said, her head nodding up and down for added effect.

