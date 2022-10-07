Muskegon Museum of Art’s Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition features 140 artists

MUSKEGON, MI – The Muskegon Museum of Art is continuing its rich legacy of showcasing the works of talented artists from across the state with the Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition.

In its 93rd year, the exhibit will feature over 140 Michigan artists selected by juror Kira Nam Greene, a nationally recognized artist.

The public is encouraged to come view the works from Oct. 6 through Nov. 30 to see the issues, themes and materials inspiring today’s artists. The variety of artworks on display includes painting, printmaking, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, jewelry and installation.

As a visitor destination, organizers say the exhibition aims to challenge conversation from the community and allows the public the opportunity to purchase artwork featured in the show.

A public opening reception and award ceremony is being held at 5 pm Thursday, Oct. 6. Fifteen prizes will be awarded to artists during the ceremony, with the largest cash prize being $1,500 for Best of Show.

