Muskegon Arts & Culture Coalition invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ event

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The Muskegon Arts & Culture Coalition (MACC) is inviting the community to attend a county-wide event on Saturday to celebrate the various creative and artistic venues along the lakeshore.

The “Tour the Town” event is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15. People are encouraged to “Visit Muskegon’s Creative Collections” and some of the other Coalition venues.

Organizers say the open-house style event will provide a variety of interactive and visually stimulating experiences that promotes the history of each venue.

Some of the activities planned for the one-day event include live music, historical games, behind-the-scenes tours, rare book collections, Improv classes, take-home crafts and more.

“This family-friendly event opens the doors to creativity, explores culture and encourages artistic experiences,” said Carla Flanders, MACC committee member. “Plus, you get to visit as many arts and culture locations in one day for only $5.”

Each ticket for the county-wide event is valid for one admittance to all of the MACC participating locations. Kids ages nine and under are free. To purchase a ticket, visit here.

For the complete schedule, read below.

Frauenthal Center: 425 W Western Ave STE 200

10 am and 2 pm – The tour uncovers the workings of this historic beauty and will leave you with an even deeper appreciation of the theater. Space is limited to the first 20 attendees per tour.

Hackley & Hume Historic Sites: 484 W Webster Ave.

10 am – 4 pm – Hang out on the Lawns between the Majestic homes of community ancestors and participate in historic lawn games. This activity also includes Tours of the Hackley and Hume homes.

Hackley Library: 316 W Webster Ave.

10 am – 3 pm – Get a behind-the-scenes look while touring the historic Hackley Library. The tour includes an up-close view of rare books that are only ever seen from behind glass cases. Plus, each attendee will receive a free giveaway while supplies last. Tours occur at the top of every hour.

James Jackson Museum of African American History: 7 E Center St., Muskegon Heights

10 am – 4 pm – Learn more about our local and national African American history.

Museum of Business & Industry: 561 W Western Ave.

10 am – 4 pm – Check out the museum and all its Muskegon tokens, including a working steam engine, an active Brunswick pinsetter and spring winding machine. While there, event-goers can use a historic printing press and make a business card to take home.

Museum of History & Science: 430 W Clay Ave.

10 am – 4 pm – Explore the Museum of History & Science and join in on an interactive scavenger hunt featuring the ‘Dangerous Things’ exhibit.

Muskegon Civic Theatre/Beardsley Theatre: 425 W Western Ave #401

10 am / 12 pm / 2 pm – Take part in the opportunity to be part of a drop-in Improv class taught by local actors.

Muskegon Community College: 221 Quarterline Rd.

1 pm – 3 pm – Join MCC’s Medley of Art, Music & Theater for a sneak peek of an upcoming play, a backstage tour of the historic Overbrook Theater, MCC’s newly remodeled Art & Music building and more. Light refreshments will be provided.

Muskegon Museum of Art: 296 W Webster Ave.

10 am- 4 pm – Visit the Muskegon Museum of Art and tour the 93rd Michigan Contemporary Exhibition. Cash bar available.

West Michigan Symphony/ The Block: 360 W Western Ave. STE 200

10:15 am / 12 pm/ 2:15 pm – Listen in as the West Michigan Symphony, led by nationally known conductor Scott Speck, showcase three videos of recent performances.

10:15 am – “Around the World” musical representing world peace around the globe, featuring Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2 “Ukrainian.”

Noon – “Nothin’ but the Blues” tribute to jazz and blues legends, featuring vocalist Shayna Steele.

2:15 pm – “A Portrait of America” composition that includes Aaron Copland’s 1944 Appalachian Spring and Michael Torke’s bluegrass-themed Sky concerto for violin and orchestra.

Arts Council of White Lake Nuveen Center: 106 E Colby St., Whitehall

10 am – 4 pm – Join the Arts Council of White Lake for a drop-in, family-friendly craft.

Muskegon Area District Libraries: Montague Branch, 8778 Ferry St.

10 am – 4 pm – Visit the new Makers Space at the Montague branch, where the library will show off new tools for the community to utilize, including a 3D printer, sewing machines and others. Snacks, crafts and activities will also be available.

The Playhouse at White Lake: 304 N Mears Ave, Whitehall

1:30 pm – 4 pm – Explore the historic Theater with a backstage tour and watch a movie classic with Muskegon’s own Buster Keaton film. Enter to win four tickets for “The Insiders: a Tom Petty Tribute” on October 15 at 7:30 pm

