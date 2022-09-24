Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 23
MUSKEGON – Week 5 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is almost in the books and there were plenty of Noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action.
Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area, including some other notable scores from around West Michigan. Stay tuned for more of MLive’s high school football coverage as we bring you detailed recaps of how each game played out for Friday night.
—
—
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Zeeland West 38, Muskegon 36
Ludington 34, Montague 14
Jenison 14, Grand Haven 6
North Muskegon 55, Hart 14
Ravenna 19, Mason CC 14
Mona Shores 64, GR Union 14
Whitehall 56, Manistee 0
Oakridge 36, Fremont 8
Reeths-Puffer 55, Wyoming 7
Fruitport 37, Coopersville 20
Holland Christian 21, Spring Lake 20
Newaygo 25, Grant 12
Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Orchard View 12
Kent City 34, Lakeview 0
White Cloud 60, Holton 0
Shelby 22, Hesperia 16 OT
—
OTHER AREA SCORES
Rockford 41, East Kentwood 20
Caledonia 50, Grandville 40
Hudsonville 35, West Ottawa 14
GR West Catholic 39, Allendale 6
Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Hamilton 37
Big Rapids 41, Chippewa Hills 8
Reed City 52, Central Montcalm 14
Howard City Tri County 42, Morley Stanwood 0
—
SATURDAY’S GAMES
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS ACADEMY (0-4) vs. Riverview Gabriel Richard (2-2), 1 p.m