Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 23

MUSKEGON – Week 5 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is almost in the books and there were plenty of Noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action.

Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area, including some other notable scores from around West Michigan. Stay tuned for more of MLive’s high school football coverage as we bring you detailed recaps of how each game played out for Friday night.

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Zeeland West 38, Muskegon 36

Ludington 34, Montague 14

Jenison 14, Grand Haven 6

North Muskegon 55, Hart 14

Ravenna 19, Mason CC 14

Mona Shores 64, GR Union 14

Whitehall 56, Manistee 0

Oakridge 36, Fremont 8

Reeths-Puffer 55, Wyoming 7

Fruitport 37, Coopersville 20

Holland Christian 21, Spring Lake 20

Newaygo 25, Grant 12

Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Orchard View 12

Kent City 34, Lakeview 0

White Cloud 60, Holton 0

Shelby 22, Hesperia 16 OT

OTHER AREA SCORES

Rockford 41, East Kentwood 20

Caledonia 50, Grandville 40

Hudsonville 35, West Ottawa 14

GR West Catholic 39, Allendale 6

Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Hamilton 37

Big Rapids 41, Chippewa Hills 8

Reed City 52, Central Montcalm 14

Howard City Tri County 42, Morley Stanwood 0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS ACADEMY (0-4) vs. Riverview Gabriel Richard (2-2), 1 p.m