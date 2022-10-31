Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Eight Muskegon-area football teams kept their seasons alive with a win during the opening round of the MHSAA playoffs.

Now, those same teams are one win away from collecting a district championship trophy.

Below is a look at the upcoming matchups and schedules for all the local football teams competing Friday and Saturday, along with their potential opponents in the following week’s regional championship games.

NOTE: The team with the highest playoff point total will host the regional Finals unless an alternative location is agreed upon between the two schools.

—

DIVISION 2

—

Regional 1 District 1

Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73,000), 7 p.m. Friday

—

District 2

Portage Northern (7-3; 56,056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57,944), 7 pm Friday

—

DIVISION 3

—

Regional 2 District 1

Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67,667), 7 p.m. Friday

—

District 2

Zeeland West (9-1; 67,333) at St. Joseph (9-1; 69,722), 7 pm Friday

—

DIVISION 4

Regional 1 District 1

Fruitport (8-2; 53,000) at Whitehall (10-0; 63,667), 7 pm Friday

—

District 2

Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-4; 50,333) at Grand Rapids South Christian (10-0; 65,778), 7 pm Friday (at East Kentwood)

—

DIVISION 5

—

Regional 1 District 1

Kingsford (7-3; 48,778) at Gladwin (10-0; 52,167), 1 pm Saturday

—

District 2

Belding (9-1; 56.667) at Oakridge (9-1; 58,000)7 p.m. Friday

—

DIVISION 6

—

Region 1 District 1

Menominee (6-4; 39,764) at Negaunee (10-0; 49,333), 7 pm Friday

—

District 2

Manistee (7-3; 40.556) at Gladstone (8-2; 54,222), 7 p.m. Friday

—

Region 2 District 1

Muskegon Catholic Central (8-2; 40,444) at Reed City (9-1; 52,889), 7 p.m. Friday

—

District 2

Standish-Sterling (8-1; 44,153) at Millington (9-1; 45,389), 7 pm Friday

—

DIVISION 7

—

Region 1 District 1

Benzie Central (4-6; 30,333) at Traverse City St. Francis (10-0; 56,833), 7 pm Friday

—

District 2

Ravenna (7-3; 36.667) at Ithaca (9-1; 44.222), 1 p.m. Saturday

—

