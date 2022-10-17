Muskegon-area high school boys soccer district semifinal schedules

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason enters the district semifinal round and several local teams will be competing for a chance to advance to this weekend’s district championship matches.

Below is a look at the upcoming opponents, times and locations for each Muskegon-area boys soccer team preparing for tonight’s district semifinals.

—

DIVISION 1

—

District 2 at Mona Shores

QUARTERFINALS (Oct. 13)

Grandville 1, Jenison 0

West Ottawa 2, Hudsonville 1

SEMIFINALS (Oct. 17)

Grandville vs. Grand Haven, 5 p.m

West Ottawa vs. Mona Shores, 6:45 p.m

FINALS (Oct. 20)

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m

—

DIVISION 2

—

District 31 at Coopersville

QUARTERFINALS (Oct. 13)

Reeths-Puffer 3, Allendale 0

Spring Lake 2, Fruitport 0

Coopersville 5, Muskegon 2

—

SEMIFINALS (Oct. 17)

Reeths-Puffer vs. Ludington, 5 p.m

Spring Lake vs. Coopersville, 7 p.m

FINALS (Oct. 20)

Semifinal winners, 6 pm

—

DIVISION 3

—

District 47 at Hart

QUARTERFINALS (Oct. 13)

Shelby 3, Fremont 2

Hart 8, Newaygo 0

Montague 2, Whitehall 1

—

SEMIFINALS (Oct. 17)

Shelby vs. Manistee, 4:30 p.m

Hart vs. Montague, 4:30 p.m

FINALS (Oct. 19)

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m

—

DISTRICT 36 at Orchard View

QUARTERFINALS (Oct. 13)

Orchard View 5, Belding 1

GR West Catholic 3, Kent City 0

Grant 7, Comstock Park 5

—

SEMIFINALS (Oct. 19)

Orchard View vs. Oakridge, 4:30 p.m

GR West Catholic vs. Grant, 6 p.m

FINALS (Oct. 22)

Semifinal winners, 11 am

—

DIVISION 4

—

District 52 at Western Michigan Christian

QUARTERFINALS (Oct. 12)

Ravenna 7, GR Wellspring Prep 1

North Muskegon 3, Muskegon Catholic 0

SEMIFINALS (Oct. 18)

North Muskegon vs. NorthPointe Christian, 5 p.m

WMC vs. Ravenna, 7 p.m

FINALS (Oct. 21)

Semifinal winners, 7 pm

—

