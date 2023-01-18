Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17, 2023

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Muskegon 83, Grand Rapids Union 42

East Kentwood 65, Grand Haven 56

Hamilton 52, Fruitport 26

Zeeland West 69, Mona Shores 53

Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Spring Lake 46

Reeths-Puffer 50, Zeeland East 42

Hart 85, Hesperia 31

North Muskegon 65, Holton 22

Ludington 71, Orchard View 29

Montague 67, Manistee 35

Grant 79, Ravenna 55

Mason County Central 54, Shelby 48

Whitehall 56, Fremont 41

Tri-Unity Christian 64, Muskegon Catholic Central 29

Kent City 76, Wellspring Prep 60

Kalamazoo Christian 50, Western Michigan Christian 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Haven 50, East Kentwood 37

GRAND RAPIDS UNION (4-4) vs. Muskegon (5-4), 7 p.m

Hamilton 55, Fruitport 25

Hudsonville Unity Christian 45, Spring Lake 43

Reeths-Puffer 34, Zeeland East 27

Zeeland West 48, Muskegon Mona Shores 31

Grant 61, Ravenna 16

Kent City 55, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 49, Oakridge 35

Western Michigan Christian 56, Fruitport Calvary Christian 30